ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – An Arvada nonprofit food truck is going above and beyond to help others during the coronavirus pandemic. Employees at Kitchen One for One are making meals for the homeless and other Denver communities in need.
The nonprofit says there’s been an increase in clients.
“We would serve restaurant-quality food right on the street to the people who are broken homeless and impoverished in parts of our community,” said Chris Kilcullen, a spokesman. “Now we’ve had to pivot. We’re now serving four different organizations and acting like the food supplier, for lack of a better term, creating restaurant-quality food, highly-nutritious food for people who are maybe getting one meal a week.”
Friends from a local church formed the nonprofit two years ago. Volunteers also help keep the nonprofit running.
