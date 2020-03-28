Comments
(CBS4) – Several local distilleries have stepped up to help local first responders by making and donating hand sanitizer to help combat coronavirus. The Denver Fire Department says Mystic Mountain Distillery donated a 55 gallon drum of hand sanitizer.
(CBS4) – Several local distilleries have stepped up to help local first responders by making and donating hand sanitizer to help combat coronavirus. The Denver Fire Department says Mystic Mountain Distillery donated a 55 gallon drum of hand sanitizer.
The department will use it in their daily operations and during treatment of patients.
The Lafayette Police Department says Mad Rabbit Distillery donated gallons of hand sanitizer to their department. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says Spring44 Distilling donated 600 bottles of hand sanitizer to the sheriff’s office earlier this week.
“The distillery began to alter their business in light of COVID-19 and are now helping provide hand sanitizer to first responders throughout the area,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post on Thursday.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado