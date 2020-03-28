DENVER (CBS4) – A storm system will move away from Colorado today but behind it we will experience windy conditions at times. On the far northeast and east-central plains some lingering rain and snow will move away but there could be some areas that experience blizzard conditions until early afternoon, not because of the amount of snow, but due to the strong wind creating low visibility.
As the storm moves away it will tap into warm, humid air flowing north from the Gulf of Mexico and the result will be a widespread chance for strong to severe thunderstorms. The highest chance will be in northern and central Illinois.
The weekend should be quiet overall across Colorado with temperatures running just a little below normal for this time of year. There will be an ongoing chance for scattered snow showers in the mountains.
As we move through time on Sunday the clouds should increase from the west as the next weather maker heads our way. It could bring sprinkles or a few rain showers to the Denver area by late Sunday and again during the day on Monday.