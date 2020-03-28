



The need for personal protective equipment (PPE) is still critical in Colorado. Many donation drives have been set up trying to collect supplies for medical professionals on the front lines battling COVID-19.

“We’re looking for gloves, gowns, masks, face protection,” said Christine Billings, the Emergency Preparedness and Response Coordinator for Jefferson County Public Health.

Saturday, the Jefferson County Chambers of Commerce in Jefferson County hosted a donation drive in Lakewood. It was one of two drives held in Colorado trying to collect PPE for medical personnel.

People could drive through the donation site and drop off their products without getting out of their vehicle.

Organizers says the turnout wasn’t as strong as they hoped. They ask Coloradans to consider letting go of their unused PPE.

“It’s been a slow trickle,” said Billings. “We definitely appreciate the items we’ve received, but if there are businesses, individuals, corporations, across the metro area that could come out and bring us some donations we will get those into our resource mobilization plan and get those into the hands of our first responders and healthcare partners.”

One man said he thought his gloves and masks would be better off in the hands of professionals.

“I had them in the garage and didn’t need them” he said. “My mom was a nurse so I know that it’s really important right now.”

Billings says protecting our medical professionals is the first link in a lifesaving chain.

“We want to keep them protected so that we can keep beds open within our medical infrastructure. As long as we have beds we can continue to save lives,” she said.

If you missed Saturday’s events, there will be another PPE drive March 29 in Frederick.

