DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Sheriff Department said Saturday an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to a spokesman for the Joint Information Center, the civilian employee works at the county jail as a security specialist.
JIC says their work space has been sanitized.
No other information was released.
More than 20 Aurora police officers self-quarantined recently because of concerns about COVID-19.
