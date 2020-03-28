CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Sheriff Department said Saturday an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a spokesman for the Joint Information Center, the civilian employee works at the county jail as a security specialist.

JIC says their work space has been sanitized.

No other information was released.

More than 20 Aurora police officers self-quarantined recently because of concerns about COVID-19.

