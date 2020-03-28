Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports 44 Coloradans have died from the coronavirus (COVID-19), up from 31 on Friday. New numbers reported on Saturday shows 274 people have also been hospitalized.
Denver and Eagle Counties remain the two with the most number of cases; 367 and 204 respectively.
El Paso County has seen the most deaths (10), while Weld County has the second highest at seven deaths.
Also new on Saturday, there are now 10 known outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities. State officials says 13,276 people have been tested.
