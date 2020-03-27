'It Is Seismically Different': Frustrated NFL Agents Say Draft Process Upended By Coronavirus OutbreakThe NFL hasn't had the same hit to their schedule as other leagues due to the coronavirus pandemic. But, the draft process has been far from normal.

Colorado Avalanche Player Tests Positive For CoronavirusA player on the Colorado Avalanche has tested positive for COVID-19.

Peyton Manning Crashes College Zoom Class, Urges Students To 'Help Someone In Need' During Coronavirus Pandemic"A lot of people are hurting out there during this time. Be thankful for what you have," Peyton Manning told the surprised students.

Broncos Add Punter Sam Martin On A 3-Year DealThe Denver Broncos will have a new punter this season, agreeing to a three-year deal with Sam Martin.

Coronavirus In Colorado: John Elway Donates $50,000 To COVID-19 Relief FundFirst, the Denver Broncos donated $500,000 to the Colorado COVID-19 Relief Fund. Then, John Elway made a personal contribution of $50,000 to the fund.

No Crying In Baseball: 'Opening Day Challenge' Spurs MLB Fans To Flood Social Media With Team PrideThursday was supposed to be Major League Baseball's opening day, but fans are showing their team pride while staying home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.