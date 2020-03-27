ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– Part of Highway 36 leading up to Estes Park will reopen on Friday night, 10 days earlier than scheduled.
The section of highway between Lyons and Estes Park was closed while the road was removed and large drainage culverts placed under the road.
The purpose of the project is to permanently fix the damage to the highway caused during the 2013 floods.
The Colorado Department of Transportation said that the project will “return the Little Thompson River back to its original, natural channel. This project will also increase safety for everyone using the roadway by increasing visibility around a blind corner, as well as increasing the size of the shoulder.”
Additional Information from CDOT:
The increased shoulder will make travel safer for cyclists and motorists, as well as increase space for safe snow removal. This will be accomplished through light blasting of the surrounding walls. This project is also being completed in conjunction with another project to install fiber optic cable for future cell towers in the area. Flatiron Construction will be installing conduit under the road to allow fiber optic to be run through later in the year. This will eventually increase cell coverage and add safety cameras to the corridor.