



– The Erie and Aurora Police Departments are investigating reports of police impersonators pulling over drivers and asking them why they’re out during the statewide stay-at-home order. Aurora police said they will not conduct a traffic stop for the sole purpose of questioning where a driver is going.

On Wednesday around midnight, a woman told police she was pulled over by a man wearing a dark blue pressed uniform at East 6th Avenue and Havana Street in Aurora. The man was driving a dark colored Ford Crown Victoria equipped with red and blue emergency lights.

The woman noticed the man’s uniform did not have a badge, patch or name. After asking why she was out during the stay-at-home order, the man told her she could leave.

In Erie, a woman told police she was pulled over by a black vehicle with flashing emergency lights on East County Line Road near Moffat Street. Investigators said a man approached the woman and told her she was being stopped for a headlight violation. He did not ask for her license or vehicle paperwork, but asked where she was going.

The woman told the man where she worked and he told her to return home due to the stay-at-home order. According to police, the man followed the woman to her home before leaving the area.

Officers confirm there was no traffic stops made by local law enforcement on those days at either location. Police are telling residents to trust their instincts if they ever find themselves questioning a traffic stop.

In a situation like this, drivers can call 911, turn on their hazard lights and continue driving, ideally to the nearest fire or police station. Dispatchers will be able to determine if the stop is legitimate.