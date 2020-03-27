DENVER (CBS4) – DaVita hopes to add thousands of employees to their ranks this year. The Denver-based healthcare company takes care of more than 200,000 dialysis patients nationwide.
“We’re always looking for people to join DaVita, now more than ever,” said Kenny Gardner, Chief People Officer for DaVita.
DaVita is looking to fill 15,000 jobs, 200 of those in Colorado.
“Roles like patient care technician, registered nurse, registered dietitian etc. and then we also have a number of very exciting roles in our corporate headquarters right in Downtown Denver,” said Gardner.
While some of those jobs require a special degree and a license to practice, other jobs are entry-level.
“We are really proud to have a robust training program where we are able to help give people the appropriate education and learning so that they can transition into a career at DaVita and into healthcare in general and we’re always looking to bring new people on,” he said.
This week DaVita created a new program to give any employee who works at least 20 hours a week an extra $100 a week to help out in these tough times. New employees will also be eligible for this program.
For more information about careers at DaVita, visit their website.