AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A man has died after a shooting in Aurora’s Morris Heights Neighborhood Thursday night. Police were called to the area of East 30th Avenue and North Xanadu Street at about 8:20 p.m. and found the man in the road. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injury.
Police appeared to be investigating two distinct scenes around a corner. Our crew said it looked like the bulk of the action took place in the 3000 block of Xanadu. Five or six houses were inside the perimeter.
Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident. The name of the victim will be released by the Adams County Coroner’s Office once the victim has been positively identified and his next of kin have been notified.
“This case is still an active investigation and at this time there is no additional information to share,” investigators stated.
Anyone with information about his case is asked to call Agent Lampson with the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit at 303.739.6013. Tipsters can also call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867. By using crime stoppers tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.