Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Denver has issued 280 warnings for people who have not been complying with the stay-at-home order. Denver also revised its order so that is more closely aligns with the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Jared Polis that applies to the entire state of Colorado.
DENVER (CBS4)– Denver has issued 280 warnings for people who have not been complying with the stay-at-home order. Denver also revised its order so that is more closely aligns with the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Jared Polis that applies to the entire state of Colorado.
The statewide stay at home order went into effect on Thursday morning through April 11 at the earliest.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado
The stay-at-home order requires everyone to stay home unless they need to leave home for an essential activity like replenishing groceries or visiting the bank or pharmacy.
So far, Denver agencies have made more than 672 contacts, given out 280 warnings, issued 15 orders to comply and one citation. Denver said that drivers are not being asked to provide documentation to prove essential travel.