DENVER (CBS4) – Two homeless people in Denver have tested positive for coronavirus. Those positive tests came from the Stout Street Health Center in downtown Denver.
The Colorado Coalition of the Homeless says it is not clear if there are more positive tests from places like Denver Health or other providers.
CBS4 has seen numerous instances of large numbers of homeless gathered together without any attempt of social distancing.
And CBS4’s Rick Sallinger says he has been told the conditions inside shelters are not any better with beds shoved close together and crowding throughout them.
As of Friday afternoon, there were 1,734 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 239 hospitalized and 31 deaths. The state has conducted more than 11,000 tests so far.