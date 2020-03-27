Shooting Victim Dies After Being Found In Street In Aurora's Morris Heights NeighborhoodPolice were called to the area of East 30th Avenue and North Xanadu Street at about 8:20 p.m. and found the man in the road. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injury. Katie Johnston reports.

Driver Crashes Into Adams County Deputy's Patrol CarA driver slammed into the passenger side of an Adams County sheriff's cruiser Thursday night. It happened near Dahlia and East 74th Ave.

Coronavirus In Colorado: Doctors Urge People Not To Hoard CloroquineA cure or vaccine is still in the works for coronavirus -- but recently President Trump touted a drug that may help cure it -- it's called chloroquine. Doctors are warning people not to hoard the drug -- because millions of people already depend on it for other conditions.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Senate Passes $2 Trillion Economic Rescue PackageThe $2 trillion stimulus bill passed in the Senate includes help for American families who are hurting financially due to the economic impact of the coronavirus. Most adults will receive $1,200 checks, plus $500 for each of their children.

Car Slams Into Building In DenverIt happened near Colorado and Iliff at about 3 a.m. Friday.

Peyton Manning Urges College Students To Think Of Others During Coronavirus PandemicFormer Denver Bronocos and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning surprised students at the University of Tennessee -- by popping into one of their online classes. Katie Johnston reports.

