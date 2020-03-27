Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Museum of Nature & Science is the most recent organization to step up to help health care workers on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus.
The Science Division team spearheaded an effort to take inventory of supplies in the museum.
They organized supplies and arranged to donate 90,000 nitrile gloves as well as N95 and other masks to Kaiser Permanente.
The donation also included face shields, Tyvek suits, booties, biohazard bags, alcohol wipes and other cleaning materials.
The museum is closed while the stay-at-home order is in place but it has put together a list of favorite stay-at-home activities from its educational time. You can find it here.