LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) — Loveland is known for its art. You find it downtown in this city of more than 77,000 people in northern Colorado. In fact, you find it most everywhere. But now, the deadly coronavirus has crippled much of the art community. Galleries are closed. Works of art are gathering dust.

Jill Atchison is the manager one of the Lincoln Gallery. She is also the wife of a CBS4 photographer.

She said they are exhibiting now on Facebook, adding, “We’re also doing virtual live tours around the gallery just to give these people something to do.”

Aims Community College is closed. The residential neighborhoods so quiet you would be able to hear the crack of a golf ball. And you could see children playing in Westside Park — if it was allowed. For now the swings and laughter are silent. The playground equipment is wrapped in what resembles crime scene tape.

City officials indicated they are doing that to keep groups from gathering.

However, the acclaimed Benson sculpture Garden is open. There are plenty of people taking in the more than 150 pieces of art and the sun.

Deanna Allegar told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger, “It’s just real helpful, it just relieves some stress and anxiety.”

Another park visitor, Shpenci Lluhani added, “It’s important, we want to keep our distance from people obviously follow the orders and try to attack this thing together.”