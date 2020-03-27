



– Health care providers in Colorado have been on the front lines battling COVID-19 every single day and they don’t want to bring the virus home to their families, especially if they live with someone who is a high risk individual. That’s why one Denver man is rallying the community to support those health care workers.

The coronavirus pandemic has personally touched Woody Faircloth. He has a neighbor who is a doctor.

“We were just talking before she went back to work this week and she was really nervous about coming home. Her husband has asthma,” Woody said.

He knew he could help because he has connected people in need with housing before. Last year, he and his daughter drove an RV to California after the wildfires and gave it to a family in need.

“Since then we’ve donated 80 RVs to families who lost their homes in that wildfire,” said Woody.

Now he wants to connect healthcare workers to temporary housing so they don’t have to worry about bringing coronavirus home to their families. He’s looking for vacant apartments, houses, and people with RVs to temporarily let medical providers stay for free.

“I just thought we could apply this model that we used in California for housing here so doctors have a place to stay without putting their families at risk,” Woody said.

So far, he’s has two apartments donated and one RV. He hopes even more people step up so that the people caring for us like his neighbor know we care for them.

“They are kind of nervous, even a little scared to go to work but they are still going. I mean, those are real heroes,” said Woody.

If you are a medical provider in need of temporary housing please complete the following intake form: https://forms.gle/HMXtKUT3fNXHNLYq8

If you are a property owner and have an Apartment/Condo/Hotel Room or RV to donate please complete the following intake form:

https://forms.gle/8NRPPCds9jSwd6hx5

If you have any additional questions or comments please email Woody Faircloth: RV4Heroes@gmail.com

You can visit their website at https://rv4heroes.wixsite.com/rvs4heroes