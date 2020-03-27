Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis detailed the latest needs for hospitals in Colorado as the state deals with the coronavirus pandemic. He said during a news conference on Friday afternoon that the state needs 7,000 ventilators.
Right now, Colorado has 900 ventilators. Polis also said we need 5,000 ICU hospital beds by this summer. Right now, that number is 1,800.
As of Friday afternoon, there were 1,734 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 239 hospitalized and 31 deaths. The state has conducted more than 11,000 tests so far.