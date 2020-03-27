



– Across Colorado, health care workers are in need of masks, gloves and other critical medial supplies to help protect themselves from coronavirus. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is in the process of distributing resources to hospitals from the Strategic National Stockpile.

The Strategic National Stockpile is the nation’s largest supply of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies for use in a public health emergency. This week Colorado received its second allotment, which included:

49,920 N95 masks

117,500 surgical masks

21,312 face shields

20,820 surgical gowns

108,000 gloves

CDPHE estimates that these supplies are sufficient for approximately one full day of statewide operations under normal standards of care. Information about the first allotment can be found here.

“Because of the finite amount of supplies, we, and numerous other states across the country, are not receiving the amounts we are requesting. However, the State of Colorado is not waiting to resolve this issue; we are working with the private sector and the public to find ways to increase our inventory of critical medical equipment and supplies,” said Mike Willis, Director of the State EOC.

The materials will be distributed to every county health department in the state where they are needed most. Health officials considered the following factors when deciding where to allocate the materials:

County population.

Portion of the population that is older than age 65 proportional to the state population.

The number of nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and hospitals.

If the county or tribe has received supplies previously.

