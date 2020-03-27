



– As Children’s Hospital Colorado works to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, hospital officials said they are still in need of blood donations. Trips to blood banks are allowed under Colorado’s stay-at-home order, as long as the donor is not exhibiting symptoms like a fever.

Children’s Colorado has reached a critical point where the platelet supply is low, and the hospital is looking for new donors. The hospital is asking for people to call the Blood Donor Center at 720-777-5398 to make an appointment to donate blood or platelets.

“As we navigate this rapidly changing situation, we remain certain of three things: kids and families are unbelievably resilient, our caregivers are extraordinarily brave and our supporters are incredibly generous,” said Jennifer Roe Darling, President and CEO of Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation. “Today, we call on the community to help us continue the lifesaving work being performed at Children’s Colorado during a time when the nation needs more from health care experts than ever before.”

Donors can access a special entrance to prevent them from walking through the hospital. For more information, visit their website.

More Ways To Help:

People can also support the hospital by donating to the Children’s Fund, which gives Children’s Colorado the flexibility to address the greatest needs of the hospital’s patients, families and caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic. These funds will be immediately directed to where hospital leaders determine they can do the most good, whether that’s masks and protective equipment for caregivers, funding additional staff hours, or providing medical care for children whose injuries and illnesses cannot wait. To make a gift to the Children’s Fund, click here.

Donations can also be made to the Caregiver Emergency Relief Fund, which supports immediate caregiver needs related to the pandemic, including personal protective equipment, physical and mental health resiliency, childcare subsidies and other critical needs. Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation Trustee Betsy Searle and her family have joined forces with an anonymous donor to support caregivers at Children’s Colorado. Together, they will match every gift made to the Caregiver Emergency Relief Fund, up to a total of $200,000. To make a gift to the Caregiver Emergency Relief Fund, click here.