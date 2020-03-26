DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) — If you are caught violating the statewide stay-at-home order in Denver, you will get a warning — the first time. After that, you could be fined up to $999.
“We know that being stuck at home can be tough, but reducing social interactions is key in the battle against COVID-19 and we need everyone’s help!” the Denver Police Department stated.
Park rangers, officers & public health officials will be patrolling parks, recreational areas, businesses & neighborhoods.
“The Denver Police Department will enforce the stay-at-home order with a focus on officer discretion and sound judgement, educating residents about the order, and gaining voluntary compliance,” officials stated.
With the statewide stay-at-home in place, residents are permitted to go to an essential job, go to the grocery store, go to the doctor or pharmacy, and participate in outdoor exercise — while staying six feet away from others.
