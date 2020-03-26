Boulder, COLO (CBS4) – The University of Colorado Boulder wants its 2020 graduates to take part in a livestreamed commencement on May 16.
“Commencement at Folsom Field is on of our most beloved traditions, and we are heartbroken not to be able to celebrate it in person with you this May,” Chancellor Phillip DiStefano wrote this week in an announcement to the class.
Senior Class Council President Chad Brokaw called it disappointing, but went on to say “We certainly understand the decision not to hold an in-person comment on Folsom Field due to this unprecedented situation. The class of 2020 is in this together.
CU Boulder alumnus Dan Carlin, who is described as the king of long-form podcasting and is the host of the show “Hardcore History,” will deliver the commencement address remotely.
In addition, DiStefano is inviting those grads to come back to campus in May 2021 for special events to recognize their college years.
The university is is also lifting restrictions on pass/fail credits for all majors and all undergraduate and graduate degrees for this spring semester. The only exception is for University of Colorado Law School degrees. Colorado Law will change to a credit/no-credit basis for this spring 2020.