(CBS4) – The Denver Broncos will have a new punter this season after agreeing to a three-year deal with Sam Martin this week. Martin’s contract will be worth $7.05 million contract, according to the NFL Network.
Martin, 30, played with the Detroit Lions last season and averaged 45.3 yards per punt and had a net average of 41.8 yards. He ranked 15th in punt average and 10th in net punt average.
The Broncos made the move to upgrade the punting game after Colby Wadman finished 26th in the league with a 44.4 punt average and 28th in net punt average at 39.4 yards last year.