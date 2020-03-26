



In an effort to further protect residents in Northern Colorado from the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, health experts in Larimer County are prepared to house sick people at either the Budweiser Event Center or the surrounding facilities on The Ranch property.

In a statement sent Thursday to CBS4’s Dillon Thomas, Larimer County health officials confirmed multiple hospital beds have been established on The Ranch property to house those in the homeless population who need to quarantine.

As of Thursday, only a limited number of beds were on property, all of which are reserved for members of the homeless community in Larimer County.

According to the county, those looking to fill the beds must fall under the following criteria:

• Homeless status with no optional locations (family/friends) to isolate for the required time period.

AND

• At discharge point from hospital for acute respiratory issues with rule-out of other illnesses and pending COVID-19 test results

OR

• Positive COVID-19 test result

The county was not making exceptions for those who were under self-quarantine without first meeting the previously mentioned criteria.

The county tells Thomas further preparations are being made to expand the possibilities of health services out of The Ranch at a future time. However, finalized plans and agreements with partners of the county have not been made.

