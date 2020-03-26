Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Eagles have announced their rescheduled dates for their “Hotel California” concerts in Denver. The legendary band will now perform at the Pepsi Center on Sept. 18 and 19.
DENVER (CBS4) – The Eagles have announced their rescheduled dates for their “Hotel California” concerts in Denver. The legendary band will now perform at the Pepsi Center on Sept. 18 and 19.
Fans who attend the show will get to see original members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit perform a “Hotel California” set with an orchestra and choir, along with country singer Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, son of the late founding member Glenn Frey. The group will also perform a set of the band’s greatest hits.
People who bought tickets for the original show dates in Denver that were supposed to take place this month but were canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak will have their tickets honored for the new dates.
The Eagles compilation album “Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975)” recently became the best selling album of all time in the U.S., surpassing Michael Jackson’s 1982 album “Thriller,” according to Business Insider.