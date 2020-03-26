DENVER (CBS4) – Thursday will be the final day of an extended stretch of primarily sunny and mild weather. High temperatures in the Denver metro area will reach the upper 60s before a cold front arrives in the evening.

Even warmer weather will be found in southeast Colorado again on Thursday with highs in the 70s and even 80s. Temperatures on Friday will be at least 20 degrees colder.

Another Red Flag Warning has been issued for the areas that will experience the warmest and driest conditions including Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Limon and Lamar from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. The fire danger is high in these areas and if a fire were to start, it could spread rapidly.

The cold front set to bring significant change will arrive in Denver area by 8 p.m. on Thursday. Clouds will increase behind the front and temperatures will gradually drop. Fog and drizzle is possible mainly after midnight Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures should stay sufficiently warm to prevent freezing drizzle.

Then rain showers will be possible during the day below 6,000 feet while snow falls in the mountains. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible for lower elevations during the afternoon on Friday. The precipitation should stay rain in the Denver metro area through early afternoon before switching to snow before 8 p.m.

At this time, any accumulation in the Denver metro area should be limited to 1 inch or less. That said, higher amounts will be possible along the the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties including Castle Rock, the south side of Parker, Franktown, and Elizabeth.

Most mountain towns will get 2 to 6 inches of slushy snow with higher amounts possible over the higher peaks and passes.

Drier weather will return everywhere in Colorado except the high country this weekend. A few more snow showers will be possible in the mountains.