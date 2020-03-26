DENVER (CBS4) – Coronavirus has hit restaurants hard as they are ordered to close but that’s not stopping acts of generosity.
ViewHouse has launched a 200 Meals a Day donation program along the Front Range. It’s donating pre-packaged meals to various organizations until April 30.
“Being community-focused has been at the forefront of our mission from day one,” said Vice President Brad Mankse in a news release.
“In addition to the produce we’ve donated to our staff and their families we are dedicated to giving back to the organizations on the front lines.”
Each ViewHouse in Denver, Centennial, Littleton and Colorado Springs will donate 50 boxed meals a day to various organizations.
So far, they’ve identified Del Norte Neighborhood Development Corporation, Family Tree, Volunteers of America Colorado and SOX Place as organizations getting the meals.
Organizations that would like to be consider can contact the ViewHouse here: viewhouse.com/200-meals-a-day.