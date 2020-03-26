



– First responders and frontline workers who are supporting our healthcare system during the coronavirus pandemic can get free brewed coffee at Starbucks until May 3. Any customer who identifies as a first responder or frontline worker will receive tall brewed coffee (hot or iced) at no charge – including police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff and medical researchers.

“The initiative is inspired by Starbucks employees who have already been giving back in their communities, and follows steps taken by the company in the wake of the COVID-19 global health crisis,” officials stated. The company is also shifting store operations to a to-go or drive thru model, increasing catastrophe pay and hourly wages for partners, and committing to paying all store partners for the next 30 days regardless of their decision to come to work.

The Starbucks Foundation will donate $500,000 to U.S. frontline responders, with $250,000 going to Operation Gratitude to support delivery of 50,000 care packages to healthcare workers, and $250,000 going to Direct Relief to support delivery of personal protective equipment and essential medical items.

For more information about the latest actions being taken to navigate the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, please visit Starbucks Stories.