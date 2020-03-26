Comments
DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Denver radio station you turn to for holiday spirit is hoping to spread some cheer as Colorado copes with the coronavirus pandemic. KOSI 101.1 FM is bringing back Christmas music Friday morning from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on the Jenny & Jay Morning Show.
“We’ve had a lot of listeners contact us saying they are stressed with all that is going on and asking if we could play some Christmas music just for a bit to calm us down,” morning co-host Jenny D stated.
“We have also had calls from people who are putting their Christmas lights back up. So we felt, let’s do our part since nothing lifts spirits like Christmas music,” Jenny’s co-host, Jay Cruze added.
The station announced plans to play classic holiday songs from Andy Williams, Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra as well as contemporary holiday hits from Josh Groban, Maria Carey, and Michael Buble.
If you don’t get the radio station, you can stream KOSI 101.1 live at www.kosi101.com, on your smart speakers, or on the free KOSI 101.1 app.