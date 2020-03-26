BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. (CBS4) – Two Buckley Air Force Base housing residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced Thursday. One resident is the first service member to test positive at Buckley AFB. The other resident is a spouse. Both individuals are in isolation, officials stated.

“An investigation on where these members have been and who they were in contact with has been completed. Everyone they have interacted with has been notified and are in quarantine. Appropriate measures have been taken to disinfect any locations they may have visited,” officials said in a statement.

“Buckley AFB is taking all necessary precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19 on the installation. Colonel Devin Pepper, 460th Space Wing Commander, declared a public health emergency on March 17 for Buckley AFB, limiting duty to mission and service essential personnel,” officials stated. “The base remains in Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Charlie to reflect the substantial disease threat posed by COVID-19 and limit the risk of exposure to personnel.”

Team Buckley members who are feeling ill during duty hours are encouraged to contact the Buckley AFB clinic at 720-847-9355 for specific guidance on how to proceed. If members are feeling ill after duty hours, they can contact the nurse advice line at 800-874-2273.