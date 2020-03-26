Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado State Patrol is on accident alert statewide. It means troopers will not be responding on scene for crashes without injuries and no suspected intoxication, according to Trooper Joshua Lewis with CSP public affairs.
CSP went on the alert on Wednesday night. Lewis said involved drivers are asked to exchange information and file reports online.
“Troopers are still out working, you’ll see us, and if you need us, don’t hesitate to call. This is to help us continue to serve the public during these times and better prioritize our responses to calls,” Lewis said.
While accident alert is in effect, troopers and/or police officers will only respond if the following circumstances exist:
- Vehicles are disabled due to damage.
- Accident involves a fatality or an injury requiring medical attention.
- Alcohol or drugs are involved.
- Accident is an alleged hit and run.
- There is damage to public property other than wildlife, for instance a highway guardrail.
Drivers are asked to file any accidents report online as soon as possible.