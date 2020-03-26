



– For the Hudson family, the last two weeks have unlike any other as they struggle with coronavirus in the midst of a pandemic.

“The most frustrating part is the uncertainty of the information,” said Andrew Hudson.

Hudson, a job search expert who also runs a popular job board online, his wife, 7-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter all tested positive for COVID-19.

“It was honestly a little bit odd because I was really weak and felt like I couldn’t really stand up, I was sweaty and hot and had a really bad cough,” his daughter Julia Hudson said.

While the Hudsons were able to skip a visit to the pediatrician’s office for a diagnosis, most families will head there at their first sign their children may be sick.

Dr. Noah Makovsky says they have made significant changes to their practice, Stapleton Pediatrics.

RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado

“I really think we’re operating under the assumption right now that when we see a child with the possible symptoms for COVID-19, we almost have to presume that is what they may have,” he said.

Changes include shifting to tele-health when possible but also using different offices for well and sick patients.

“Our location where we see sick patients we have divided that up even further into patients that may have typical sickness symptoms or illness symptoms, as well as those who theoretically might fall under the COVID diagnosis,” Dr. Makovsky said.

He hopes the changes will be enough to protect staff and families but also provide a feeling of comfort.

“They should not be afraid to reach out to us so we can help them through this,” he said.

And while Hudson and his family come to the end of their quarantine period, his best advice for parents is to communicate.

“Make sure they have information as well, so they are not scared and they know what’s going on,” Hudson said.