DENVER(CBS)- Colorado campgrounds are now closing down amid Coronavirus concerns.
With the statewide “Stay At Home Order” issued by Governor Jared Polis, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is closing all campgrounds in the state until further notice. After consulting the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and the centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) the decision was made to close all playgrounds, campgrounds, camping and camping facilities (including yurts and cabins) on Thursday, March 26th until further notice.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife will let all campers currently on site know that they need to vacate immediately and those with reservations will be contacted about refunds or changes in the future.
The CPW says non-campground outdoor locations in the parks such as: trails, boat ramps, marinas and shorelines will remain open for now. In areas that social distancing is not possible the CPW will be closing those as well. That would be areas such as picnic sites, fishing piers and other areas where social distancing is impossible.