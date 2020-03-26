Comments
DURANGO, Colo. (AP) – A Colorado State Patrol crash report indicates the driver of a pickup truck was speeding when he struck and killed a 39-year-old professional cyclist. The Durango Herald reports the truck was traveling 65 mph in a 35 mph zone at the time of the March 4 accident that killed Benjamin Sonntag.
Sonntag was pronounced dead at the scene west of Marvel in southwest La Plata County.
No charges had been filed as of Wednesday against the driver, 19-year-old Cordell Schneider of Durango. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected as contributing factors.
A toxicology report was not conducted.
