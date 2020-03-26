CBSN DenverWatch Now
DURANGO, Colo. (AP) – A Colorado State Patrol crash report indicates the driver of a pickup truck was speeding when he struck and killed a 39-year-old professional cyclist. The Durango Herald reports the truck was traveling 65 mph in a 35 mph zone at the time of the March 4 accident that killed Benjamin Sonntag.

(credit: Durango Herald)

Sonntag was pronounced dead at the scene west of Marvel in southwest La Plata County.

No charges had been filed as of Wednesday against the driver, 19-year-old Cordell Schneider of Durango. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected as contributing factors.

A toxicology report was not conducted.

