DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Zoo may be closed during the coronavirus pandemic, but animal lovers can still enjoy what the zoo has to offer. The “Zoo To You” virtual safari is a new online resource updated daily with fresh videos, facts about your favorite creatures and activities for families to do at home.
On Wednesday, zookeepers gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the greater one-horned rhino calf born in February.
Check out denverzoo.org/zootoyou for more about the virtual safaris.
The zoo is asking for emergency donations to cover the costs of caring for its thousands of magnificent animals while it is closed. Click here to donate.
