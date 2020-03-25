Comments
PLACERVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – A man is badly injured after a nasty crash in San Miguel County, near Placerville.
A deputy reported the pickup truck was speeding at nearly 100 mph, nearly run him and other drivers off the road.
The pickup smashed into a cliff and split in half. The engine also caught fire.
Other drivers who witnessed the wreck helped the deputy pull the man out of the truck. They also helped put out the fire.
Paramedics got him to the top of Dallas Divide where Careflight meet them and flew him to the hospital.
The sheriff’s office said he was seriously injured.