



All of us should be practicing social distancing which means some could be getting a lot more packages because of online shopping, but you never really know where your package comes from or who handles it. So does that mean your package could be contaminated with coronavirus?

Experts say it’s unlikely.

“The risk is thought to be very low. The risk of transmission from that sort of thing,” said Dr. Sean O’Leary, an Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and Infectious Diseases at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

Dr. Sheryl Zajdowicz is a Professor of Biology with a background in infectious disease at Metro State University.

“There’s little evidence that there’s going to be transfer from packaging,” she said.

They both say coronavirus is spread through human contact and so far there is no evidence it can survive on surfaces for very long. Still if you want to be safe you can always disinfect.

“Cleaning countertops, cleaning door handles after you touch them. Maybe cleaning the packaging,” suggested Zajdowicz.

O’Leary said, “It’s never a bad idea to just wash your hands.”

Lots of people order groceries or takeout food online, but they say if you are ordering food the same rules apply.

“Really I don’t know how much difference there is in having it delivered to you and going to the store and getting it. People are handling things at the store as well,” said Zajdowicz.

“You should be washing you produce anyway,” said O’Leary.

They urge everyone to just stay the course, continue to distance yourself from others, continue to wash your hands and avoid touching your face and soon this will hopefully all be over.

“Hang in there everybody. We’re all in this together,” said O’Leary.

The World Health Organization also says it’s unlikely the coronavirus is spread through the mail or packages.