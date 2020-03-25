DENVER (CBS4) – Denver and most of Colorado has been warm this week with plenty of sunshine! Parts of southeastern Colorado got into the low 80s on Wednesday, and will likely will get there again on Thursday.
Along with our warm temperatures, we’ve also had quite a bit of wind and that will continue on Thursday as well. Thanks to that gusty wind and low humidity we have another day with a Red Flag Warning for southeastern Colorado.
Late Thursday night and into Friday, a cold front will race through Colorado. This will bring cooler temperatures on Friday, we’ll drop to the mid 40s. We’ll also see a lot of wet weather across Colorado. The high country will get some heavy, wet spring snow. The Front Range and plains will most likely see rain, with some snow possible later on Friday evening and into Saturday morning. Accumulation totals are tricky, as its tough to tell if we’ll change over to snow in the Denver area. If we do get snow, it will be very wet and sloppy, so accumulations won’t look that impressive.
This will quickly clear, and then we’ll see sunshine with cool temperatures on Saturday.