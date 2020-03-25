Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Three units of a south Denver condominium complex were damaged following a two-alarm fire Wednesday afternoon.
Denver Fire Department crews were sent to 9825 E. Girard Avenue around 2:40 p.m.
The fire was declared under control 50 minutes later.
There were no injuries to either civilians or firefighters, according to DFD spokesman Greg Pixley. It was not immediately known if the damage to the condo was enough to prevent occupation tonight.
After crews extinguish lingering hot spots, investigators will enter the scene to determine a cause of the fire, Pixley added. No obvious cause exists at this time.