CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Denver Fire, Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) — Three units of a south Denver condominium complex were damaged following a two-alarm fire Wednesday afternoon.

Denver Fire Department crews were sent to 9825 E. Girard Avenue around 2:40 p.m.

(credit: Denver Fire Department/Twitter)

The fire was declared under control 50 minutes later.

(credit: Denver Fire Department/Twitter)

There were no injuries to either civilians or firefighters, according to DFD spokesman Greg Pixley. It was not immediately known if the damage to the condo was enough to prevent occupation tonight.

(credit: Denver Fire Department/Twitter)

After crews extinguish lingering hot spots, investigators will enter the scene to determine a cause of the fire, Pixley added. No obvious cause exists at this time.

(credit: Denver Fire Department/Twitter)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply