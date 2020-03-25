Comments
Durango, COLO (CBS4) – The Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad is shutting down until at least May 1.
On it’s website, it says it needs to follow current guidance to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.
The Durango Herald reports the company that owns the has furloughed 44 seasonal employees and 10 full-time workers.
It is reaching out to people who already have reservations. They get a full refund or rebook for a later date.
La Plata County is one of the counties with a Stay at Home order in place.