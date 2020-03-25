DENVER (CBS4) – The number of positive coronavirus cases crossed the 1,000 mark on Wednesday to 1,086 cases. There are also 148 hospitalizations and 19 deaths.
A little more than 8,000 people have been tested.
The news comes at the same time when South Metro Fire announced two of their firefighters tested positive. Those firefighters are self-isolating at home and are recovering.
Those in contact with the firefighters have been asked to isolate fore two weeks. There are 12 firefighters who are self-isolating.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we are taking every proactive and preventative measure to ensure that
we limit as much exposure to our crews, our citizens and our community during this time,” said Assistant
Chief of Operations Jon Adams.
South Metro will continue to take proactive measures to limit as much exposure as possible. This
includes:
• Continuing to screen all medical calls in our MetCom 911 Dispatch Center.
• Our paramedics wearing appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE).
• Transferring patients to hospital care without entering emergency departments.
• Adequately cleaning and disinfecting stations and medic units through a dedicated DECON unit.
• Doing health checks on all SMFR personnel coming on shifts and leaving shifts to ensure that
they are healthy. This includes taking temperatures and monitoring for possible COVID-19
symptoms.
