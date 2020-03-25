



Law enforcement agencies across Colorado are now operating under new guidelines from Gov. Jared Polis. The guidance comes after two deputies in El Paso County have tested positive for COVID-19 and includes a push to issue more summons in lieu of arrests.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Shrader says a lot of it will be common sense steps.

“This is a scary time in our history to not know what where this enemy sort of speak is and so we are having to take precautions that we haven’t had to take ever,” Shrader said.

Regardless of the agency the public may see more protective gear being used on routine stops and broadly there will be a push to limit interaction.

“Interacting with people is a large part of that and sometimes very up close so we are doing things differently,” he said.

To aid agencies the governor’s guidance includes moving to issuing more summons and making fewer arrests.

Shrader says on a normal day they would see about 70 people booked into their jail. On Tuesday, he says that number was 19.

“On contacts on the street we are not attempting to arrest people and physically take them to the jail to the extent possible. Obviously if someone is harming someone they will go to jail,” he said.

Not only will it protect the men and women on the street and those they serve but the idea is to prevent spread inside a detention facilities.

“A county jail is kind of like, a bad analogy, but a cruise ship on land that doesn’t have a great view and it doesn’t have a buffet,” he said.

While the sheriff says they are having to completely change their mindset, they are necessary steps.

“If we have people who aren’t well that are providing the service, ultimately that’s not good for the people who really need help when they need it.”

The governor also issued guidelines or detention facilities that include increased cleaning and limiting groups to ten, as well as isolating inmates exhibiting symptoms away from others.

