



A nonprofit dedicated to teaching the autism community trades is continuing to build despite the coronavirus pandemic. The group, called T.A.C.T. , is creating “do it yourself” kits.

The projects give home-bound families something to do together and help support the organization that gives people with autism careers.

Chris Boyle and Danny Combs are focused on woodworking. Staying at least 6 feet apart, they are fashioning something that fits in this time of pandemic, something to do at home.

“We’re kind of having to reinvent ourselves in little ways,” explained Danny.

Chris is the CEO of T.A.C.T., Teaching the Autism Community Trades. Danny is Founder and President of the nonprofit.

“The autism community is the highest unemployed group in the country, “ Danny said. “So we work very diligently to provide the skills and the opportunities for kids to have jobs.”

At T.A.C.T. they hold classes and camps where they reinforce real world skills. Training is hands-on, side by side.

That’s forbidden these days, so they are practicing what they teach making “do it yourself” kits.

“Mostly carpentry projects for kids to make things at home,” said Danny.

A wooden planter or a camp chair, the kits come with all the materials and instructions.

“It’s not the same,” said Danny.

“They won’t get the smell of the wood or the feeling of oil as we’re changing oil on a car.”

But the hope is the projects are stress relievers in anxious times.

“For individuals with autism especially, that naturally feel anxiety, we’re hoping to create a routine and have this opportunity for families to bond together and work on something.

The kits are available to anyone for a suggested donation of $25. All of the money goes to the nonprofit.

During this shutdown, even a little income is appreciated.