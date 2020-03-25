DENVER (CBS4) – The combination of gusty winds, dry soil, warm temperatures, and very low relative humidity will cause an elevated threat for wildfires in southern Colorado on Wednesday and Thursday.
Temperatures will soar into the 70s and even 80s in across the southern region of the state while wind gusts could reach as high as 55 mph.
This has prompted a Red Flag Warning to be issued from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday. The warning includes Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Lamar, and even Burlington but no part of the Denver metro area.
Equally warm and dry conditions on Thursday will likely mean another Red Flag Warning for the same areas.
As of Wednesday morning, these areas are officially under a Fire Weather Watch for Thursday afternoon and evening. A Fire Weather Watch is the precursor to a Red Flag Warning
While winds won’t be as strong in the Denver metro area and the fire danger is less, temperatures will be above normal again for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 60s. A cold front set to arrive early Thursday evening will bring an abrupt end to the mild weather. Friday will be at least 20 degrees colder with a good chance for cold rain mixed with slushy snow. At this time, it appears most of the snow for the metro area will come after 5 p.m. Friday and any accumulation should be minor.