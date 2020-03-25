



As medical facilities in Colorado are preparing for an influx of COVID-19 patients, and doctors are signing up for extra shifts at hospitals, one hospital chain is collecting personal protective equipment for those on the front lines. On Wednesday, Centura Health created drop bins for donations of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health care workers.

According to Centura, the idea came after a large number of people wanted to donate.

“Any little bit actually helps and is more than welcome,” said Dr. Andrew French, an emergency medicine physician with Centura Health. “We can’t take care of the patients, and we can’t take care of our community needs if our health care providers are not healthy.”

Centura has set up the drop bins at seven locations between Colorado and Kansas. Donations of boxed masks and N95s, gloves, gowns, and face shields will be accepted.

French said the group’s hospitals are well stocked right now, but are already operating in conservation mode.

“We know that this is a situation that we’re going to face that could potentially go on for weeks to months, so we’re in this really looking forward to the future at what our needs are going to be,” French said.

On Wednesday, Kristie Evans, a science teacher at Boulder Technical Education Center, dropped off N95 masks, surgical masks, and nitrile gloves at Avista Adventist in Louisville.

“Last Friday I got one hour to get all my equipment and supplies, so I just took everything that we had and knew we were going to donate it somewhere,” Evans said. “They don’t have the gear to protect themselves and to help patients the way that they should, so I asked my director where should we donate and he said pick a spot.”

Physician, Ariana Greenwood, also dropped off a number of masks given to her by a local contractor. As a GI specialist she currently isn’t treating any COVID-19 patients, but knows some of her colleagues are.

“Initially masks and hand sanitizer and all that type of thing were being taken from hospitals, so now it’s just kind of wonderful to see people gathering what they can in the community and donating it,” She said.

The bins will be out from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every week day. Below are the following locations:

9100 E. Mineral Circle (Corporate Office)

Penrose Hospital

Avista Adventist Hospital

Longmont United Hospital

Mercy Regional Medical Center

St. Anthony Summit Medical Center

St. Catherine Hospital

If you want to help, but don’t have PPE to give away, Centura asks that you donate blood. The company expects to see a 35% decrease in blood donations throughout the pandemic.