AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – One person died in a house fire in Aurora on Tuesday night. Aurora Fire Rescue responded to a home near East Dartmouth Avenue and South Laredo Street.

When they arrived, firefighters found heavy smoke conditions, one person and multiple pets inside. Firefighters were able to save the pets.

The person was rescued, treated at the scene, then taken to a hospital in critical condition. They later died at the hospital.

No one else was injured. Details about how the fire started were not released.

