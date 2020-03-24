Comments
(CBS4) – Tri-County Health Departmen officials tell CBS4 they are working with regional governments on developing stay at home orders, much like Denver’s, which took effect March 24 at 5 p.m. Tri-County Health works with Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas Counties.
Officials could make an announcement as soon as March 25, but details about the potential order have not been released.
“Our goal is optimize social distancing over the next few weeks, enabling us to reduce transmission and to increase the capacity of our health care system in the areas of personal protective equipment, testing, and critical care capacity,” officials told CBS4.
