IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Loveland Ski Area wants to do more to make sure people are following special orders for social distancing. The ski area, like others in the state, closed earlier this month.
Officials, however, still noticed a lot of people not following the new guidelines last weekend. Vehicle after vehicle were seen parked behind each other along U.S. 6.
Come on folks. Let’s be smart. This is not social distancing. #MayorParker pic.twitter.com/on4ygQauRY
— Mayor Parker The Snow Dog (@officialsnowdog) March 21, 2020
Now, officials are closing uphill access. Additionally, they will lock up parking lots and security staff will be monitoring the area.
