DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s stay-at-home order means the Dumb Friends League is temporarily suspending adoptions starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Adoptions will be suspended at both the Leslie A. Malone Center in Denver and the Buddy Center in Castle Rock.
Even though adoptions are suspended, the staff will still take care of the animals.
The League will also still take surrendered pets, handle lost and found animals and provide euthanasia services at both centers.
The League does ask if it’s not an emergency to surrender a pet to please wait because of the high number of animals they are receiving.
The non-profit also hopes people can help by fostering animals. You can find more information about that kind of help at the League’s website, ddfl.org.
The League had been doing adoptions by appointment.