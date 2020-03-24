Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – As of 5 p.m. on March 24, many parks in Denver closed as part of a stay-at-home order announced by Mayor Michael Hancock on Monday. Closed signs were posted at the Denver Skate Park near 19th and Little Raven.
A father/daughter just found out they only have 30 more minutes to skate.
That was hard to see, harder for him to break it to her.
She asked me “But we’re excercising too? What’s the difference?”
My rollerblades are in my car. I come here often. I feel her. https://t.co/IZTydxNHqH pic.twitter.com/lFFyEYOrMm
— Tori Mason (@ToriMasonTV) March 24, 2020
Grocery stores, banks, liquor stores and recreational marijuana shops can stay open if they practice extreme physical distancing.
The city elaborated on those terms and other questions posed by residents.
