DENVER (CBS4) – As of 5 p.m. on March 24, many parks in Denver closed as part of a stay-at-home order announced by Mayor Michael Hancock on Monday. Closed signs were posted at the Denver Skate Park near 19th and Little Raven.

Grocery stores, banks, liquor stores and recreational marijuana shops can stay open if they practice extreme physical distancing.

The city elaborated on those terms and other questions posed by residents.

